Advertisement

Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the...
The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the Museum of Science in Boston.(Source: Boston Museum of Science)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock’s split-fingered “live long and prosper” hand gesture, the museum and the late “Star Trek” actor’s family announced Friday.

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leonard Nimoy Day in the city.

“The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” his daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Nimoy, born in the West End just blocks from the museum, had a 60-year Hollywood career as an actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer. He died in 2015 at age 83.

The idea for the half-human, half-Vulcan’s hand gesture originated from Nimoy himself, who was inspired by an ancient blessing he saw in his synagogue as a youth, the museum said.

“He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic,” museum President Tim Ritche said in a statement. “He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance.”

Finalization of the site plan, fundraising and construction is underway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made March 9th, 2021
Two charged in Preston County man’s murder
Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.
Disney+ hikes prices dollar a month
Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, who was protesting the election bill, was arrested outside Gov....
Attorney calls charges against Georgia lawmaker ‘overreach’ after arrest outside governor’s office
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Police: 5-year-old boy killed, father under arrest in Ohio
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead