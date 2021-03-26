Morgantown takes round 2 over RCB, 56-44

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown outscored Byrd 20-2 in the fourth quarter and escaped Clarksburg with a comeback win, 56-44.

RCB’s 28-game win streak, that dated back to 2020, is snapped.

Morgantown was led by 14 points from Luke Bechtel and 12 from Xavier Pryor.

Bryson Lucas had 25 points and 16 rebounds for RCB.

The Flying Eagles won the first meeting between the two teams, 69-56 on April 13.

GAME RECOGNIZE GAME 🤝

Good friends @RCBCoach & @Coach_Tallman share a postgame moment after another battle of the best.

FINAL: @MohiganAthletic 56, Byrd 44 pic.twitter.com/RtY9ytlVCI — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.