Morgantown takes round 2 over RCB, 56-44

Flying Eagles 28-game win streak snapped
Dave Tallman & Bill Bennett
Dave Tallman & Bill Bennett(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown outscored Byrd 20-2 in the fourth quarter and escaped Clarksburg with a comeback win, 56-44.

RCB’s 28-game win streak, that dated back to 2020, is snapped.

Morgantown was led by 14 points from Luke Bechtel and 12 from Xavier Pryor.

Bryson Lucas had 25 points and 16 rebounds for RCB.

The Flying Eagles won the first meeting between the two teams, 69-56 on April 13.

