No Power at some Marion County Schools

FAIRMONT, WV (WDTV) - High winds have knocked out power in some Marion County Schools causing them to close for the remainder of the day. A representative tells 5 News the following schools will close by 9:45 a.m. Friday. Those schools include:

Blackshere Elementary School in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power outage.

Mannington Middle School in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power Outage.

Marion County Technical Center in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power Outage.

North Marion High School in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power Outage.

