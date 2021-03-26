Advertisement

No Power at some Marion County Schools

Power outages cause some schools in Marion County to close(Marion County Schools)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, WV (WDTV) - High winds have knocked out power in some Marion County Schools causing them to close for the remainder of the day. A representative tells 5 News the following schools will close by 9:45 a.m. Friday. Those schools include:

  • Blackshere Elementary School in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power outage.
  • Mannington Middle School in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power Outage.
  • Marion County Technical Center in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power Outage.
  • North Marion High School in Marion County will be closing at 9:45 on Fri. Mar. 26, 2021 due to Power Outage.

