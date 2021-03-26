Advertisement

Robert Benjamin Hathaway II

Carol Lynn Myers
Carol Lynn Myers(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Benjamin Hathaway II announces his passing on March 7, 2021 at the age of 63. Known to his family and friends as Rob, he was born in 1957, son of the late Robert and Leoma Hathaway. A native of Bridgeport, WV, Rob attended Fairmont State University and West Virginia University, graduating with a masters degree in Industrial Labor Relations. Rob possessed a limitless intellectual curiosity and a love of sports of all kinds. He was an avid reader whose taste ranged from history to politics. He was known by all for his quick wit, amazing sense of humor and generous spirit. Rob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Leoma Hathaway. He will be lovingly remembered by his surviving family members who include his sister, Leslie Raimondo (Keith Phillips) of Leesburg Virginia, his nephews Matthew Raimondo of Dubai, UAE and Sam Raimondo of Clarendon, Virginia and numerous extended family members and friends. Plans for a memorial service in the near future are underway and the family will notify loved ones when a service is scheduled.

