Ruth Ellen McCall, 98, of Jane Lew and formerly of Clarksburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She passed under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing Facility in Jane Lew.She was born in Quiet Dell on October 28, 1922, a daughter of the late Deward and Hazel Zenia Rhoades Kelley. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Andrew McCall; and two siblings: Jack Kelley and wife, Harlan, and Elma Jane Toothman.Forever cherishing their memories of Ruth’s creative nature are four children: Ted McCall and wife, Eva, of Bridgeport, Rodney McCall and wife, Charlene, of Rivesville, Rhesa Kennedy of Clarksburg, and Mary Beth Kyle and husband, Larry, of Clarksburg; nine grandchildren: Melissia McCall and husband, Jimmy, Jason McCall and wife, Ashley, Andrea Price and husband, Dave, Julie Price and husband, Brian, Steven Kennedy, Jonathan Kyle, Jeremy Kyle and wife, Crystal, Jeffrey Kyle, and Larry Joe Kyle and wife, Hannah; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Ruth attended Freedom in Christ Ministries in Clarksburg. She was an extremely gifted and her extensive imagination allowed her to craft many original poems. Ruth’s poems won several competitive competitions. She also enjoyed gardening. More than anything else, Ruth treasured spending time with her family. Her creativity wasn’t limited to her poems, Ruth made some of the best food imaginable and her salmon was especially tasty.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. A Private Interment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in West Milford.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ruth Ellen McCall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

