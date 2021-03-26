Shari Elaine (Short) Loughery, 57, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 29, 1963, a daughter of the late Warner Charles “Punk” Short and Carole M. Stump Short, who survives in Wolf Summit.She is survived by her husband, Frank Loughery, whom she married on February 7, 2004.Also surviving are two sons, Eric McCandless and Kyle McCandless and his girlfriend Alayna Wescloski; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Katie; a brother, Kevin Short and his wife Lisa of Wolf Summit; and a nephew, Cory Short; along with several in-laws, nieces and nephews.Shari was as graduate of Liberty High School and she was also a gradute of Fairmont State and WVU with a major in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. She was employed by Mylan and most recently she was employed with the FBI Center. She was also a Volunteer Fire Fighter/EMT with the Pleasant Valley Fire Department. She was also a member of the National Ski Patrol and Timberline Ski Patrol. Shari had a beautiful singing voice which was showcased in the church choir. She loved her whole family and doted over her grandchildren. She loved sking, gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed riding horses and she especially loved her dogs.Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comFamily and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 4-8 pm and again on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 12-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 12 noon with Reverend Stanley Merrifield presiding. Interment will be in Marshville Cemetery, Marshville.

