West Virginia House passes bill barring transgender athlete participation

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia joins a growing number of states barring high school transgender athletes from participating in sports under the gender they identify with.

House Bill 3293 passed in a 78-20 vote Thursday afternoon. It was introduced to the state Senate Friday. Now the bill sits in the Senate Education Committee.

“This is a cruel bill that creates a solution to a problem that does not exist,” said Andrew Schneider, Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia.

He contends that the bill targets a group already vulnerable (transgender teens are 50% more likely to attempt suicide than their cisgender counterparts) in a state which a 2017 UCLA study reports, has more transgender teens per capita than any other state.

“This bill is simply putting kids at risk, not helping anyone,” Schneider said.

Fairness West Virginia is calling for the Legislature to defer the decision on transgender athletes to the WVSSAC. The high school sports authority currently does not have any published guidelines on transgender athletes.

Delegate D. Jennings, who represents Preston County and the 53rd District, cosponsored the bill. He says the goal is to create a even playing field for female athletes.

“Can you imagine your daughter working for the better part of her school career hoping to get a scholarship for running, (...) and she gets smoked by a biological boy who is going through a period in his life where he believes he is a girl?” Del. Jennings posed.

Both Del. Jennings and Schneider say they have not heard of an instance like this happening in the state. But Del. Jennings views HB 3293 as a proactive measure to ensure that this scenario never happens.

“It is not that we have that problem here, its that we don’t want to have that problem,” Del. Jennings said.

