William “Paul” Williams, 85, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, March 21, 2021.He was born in Jacksons Mill on August 14, 1935, a son of the late Delbert Law Williams and Pauline Hileman Williams. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Tillman Williams; and one brother, James “Jim” Martin Williams.Forever cherishing their memories of Paul are four children: William P. Williams Jr., Thomas J. Williams, Michael B. Williams, and Suzanne Williams Sanchez; seven grandchildren; two siblings: Delbert F. Williams of Westfield, and Robert L. Williams of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and several nieces and nephews.Paul attended Jane Lew High School before traveling to Ohio where he began working at a fiberglass plant. He left the plant to join the United States Air Force where he served his country proudly for four years. Upon discharge, Paul returned to the plant to regain his position and was offered a promotion to travel to California where a new plant had opened. He spent a few years in California before returning home to the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Once home, Paul began working in car sales and over the years he was employed with Turner’s Auto A & B Chevrolet. He spent many years in the Automotive industry before retiring from A & B Chevrolet.Paul’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at McCann’s Run Cemetery in Jacksons Mill.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Paul” Williams. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

