Woman wrongfully accused of crime says the effect has been long lasting

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - “It was not me”

This is what 38-year-old Danielle Lucas says she told officers over and over when she was arrested last year in September when she was being accused of counterfeiting and obtaining money by false pretense.

“I don’t want to ever experience it again,” Lucas said.

However, the experience was unfortunately long lasting, as officers from both Randolph and Webster county were trying to find an African American woman who used fake money at fast food restaurants, like Hardee’s, a local movie theater, the Tygart Valley Mall and a gas station in Webster County.

Lucas said police were convinced it was her, but she said they had it all wrong.

“I’ve been telling them since Sept. 2 that I did not do this, because the other county (Webster) I’ve never even been to,” Lucas said. “I’ve never entered that county until I had to go to court. So it was like, how did I do something somewhere I’ve never been?”

Law enforcement also claimed that she had a silver vehicle, but Lucas has never had a license or a car, and the general description of the woman officers were looking for didn’t match with Lucas.

“That’s all they went off of was that she was an African American female,” Lucas said.

Elkins Police said they did not want to provide a comment, and the Randolph County Magistrate Court did confirm that the case was dismissed without prejudice.

In the aftermath, Lucas lost her job and is still currently unemployed. Right now, she’s considering moving elsewhere in hopes of a fresh start.

“I almost lost my place and my kids, so it was very difficult.”

Lucas said she wanted to speak out so others won’t go through a similar situation.

