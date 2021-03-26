WVU Medicine accredited as Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®) Accreditation Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Center at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital has been accredited as Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®) Accreditation Center - Comprehensive Center with Obesity Medicine Qualifications by the joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

The MBSAQIP Standards, “Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery,” are published by the ACS and ASMBS. These requirements help to ensure that patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient success. In fact, WVU Medicine is the first medical center in West Virginia to receive this advanced designation in obesity medicine.

Laura Davisson, M.D., WVU Medicine Obesity Medicine director, stated that “This accreditation is a demonstration of our ongoing dedication to providing the best possible, state-of-the-art care to our patients. We are dedicated to caring for the whole patient, not just their obesity. We understand that there are many factors that lead our patients to need our services, and there is never a simple fix. Patients have the best outcomes when they work with a team. This new designation highlights the addition of obesity medicine services to the high quality bariatric surgery care offered by WVU Medicine. Our team integrates with the bariatric surgery program to offer all services, spanning medical and surgical treatment options.”

Ruby Memorial Hospital had to meet extensive criteria to earn MBSAQIP accreditation in the areas of staffing, training, facility infrastructure, and patient care pathways, ensuring its ability to support patients with obesity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 93 million adults in the United States deal with obesity, and numbers are still on the rise. Obesity increases risks of health issues because of the diseases and conditions that are commonly associated with it, such as type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, among other health risks. The ACS and the ASMBS have developed the MBSAQIP accreditation standards to assist patients with obesity in identifying centers that provide optimal patient care.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.