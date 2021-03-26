Advertisement

WVWC head women’s basketball coach Bullett resigns

Spent 5 seasons in Buckhannon
Bullett
Bullett(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Vicky Bullett has resigned.

The former WNBA player spent the past 5 seasons in Buckhannon. In 2021, she led the Cats to a 6-11 record and a win in the first round of the MEC tournament.

She is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Her resignation is effective on May 30. The school says the search for the new head coach will begin immediately.

