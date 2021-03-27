Advertisement

April Pools Day!

April Pools
April Pools(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Join us on April 1st for free swimming activities for families with kids ages 5+! Preregistration is required for each of the 2 hour sessions. Session 1 is from 3:45 PM - 5:45 PM, and Session 2 is from 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM, and each session is limited to the first 200 participants.

At the event, you can learn about water safety and swimming. Topics of discussion include water awareness, avoiding unsafe conditions, sun care tips and tricks, swimming preparedness, and more!

You will also be able to meet the Aquatic Center lifeguards, Executive Team, American Red Cross water safety instructors, and others. Food and drinks will be available through The Mason Jar Concessions Stand

GO to https://mylanpark.org/aquatic-programs/ for additional information or to register.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages cause some schools in Marion County to close
No Power at some Marion County Schools
Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Arrests made March 9th, 2021
Two charged in Preston County man’s murder
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present

Latest News

Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
danielle lucas
Woman wrongfully accused of crime says the effect has been long lasting
Grocery grab
Grocery grab
of using fake money
woman wrongfully accused in Elkins