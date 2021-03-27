April Pools Day!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Join us on April 1st for free swimming activities for families with kids ages 5+! Preregistration is required for each of the 2 hour sessions. Session 1 is from 3:45 PM - 5:45 PM, and Session 2 is from 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM, and each session is limited to the first 200 participants.

At the event, you can learn about water safety and swimming. Topics of discussion include water awareness, avoiding unsafe conditions, sun care tips and tricks, swimming preparedness, and more!

You will also be able to meet the Aquatic Center lifeguards, Executive Team, American Red Cross water safety instructors, and others. Food and drinks will be available through The Mason Jar Concessions Stand

GO to https://mylanpark.org/aquatic-programs/ for additional information or to register.

