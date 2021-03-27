DHHR: 566 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths reported Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia now has seen more than 140,000 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

DHHR officials reported 566 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the current active cases to 6,056. DHHR officials have now reported 140,316 total cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

In Saturday’s report, three deaths were reported one coming from Monongalia County and the other from Marion County. 2,631 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“With much respect and sorrow, we remember each of these West Virginians who have passed,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Of the 6,000 West Virginians with an active case of coronavirus, 222 are hospitalized. 83 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

State officials are also reporting 480,118 first dose vaccinations have been administered. 306,129 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,520), Boone (1,731), Braxton (832), Brooke (2,058), Cabell (8,352), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,941), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,484), Hampshire (1,601), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,379), Harrison (5,103), Jackson (1,762), Jefferson (3,952), Kanawha (12,912), Lewis (1,091), Lincoln (1,349), Logan (2,924), Marion (3,895), Marshall (3,163), Mason (1,856), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,366), Mineral (2,629), Mingo (2,284), Monongalia (8,587), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,001), Nicholas (1,364), Ohio (3,810), Pendleton (652), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,700), Putnam (4,497), Raleigh (5,377), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (518), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,769), Wayne (2,729), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,156), Wirt (368), Wood (7,404), Wyoming (1,807).

