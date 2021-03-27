Flora Jean Chiado Plivelich, 90, of Hepzibah, WV, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Mrs. Plivelich was born on January 21, 1931 in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Joe and Angelina Bellotta Chiado.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Plivelich.Flora is survived by her son, Joseph Plivelich and wife Madonna of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; daughter-in-law, Lesa Plivelich of Hepzibah, WV; two grandsons, Patrick and Austin Plivelich; and three siblings, Mary Graves and husband Willard “Bud” of Hagerstown, MD, Judy Stevens and husband Greg of Charleston, WV and Angeline Fuchs of Canton, OH.In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Jack “Jackie” Plivelich; sisters, Lorentina “Tina” Folio, Josephine Olivio and Catherine “Katie” Chiado; and brothers, Rocco and Frank Chiado.Flora was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School. She was a schoolteacher’s aide for the Harrison County Board of Education. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers. She was a member of a social group of friends named “The Jets” where she enjoyed crafting, traveling, and playing cards. She loved to attend the Italian Heritage Festival where she would always indulge in a bag of frittis. Her greatest devotion was to her family and she most enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She was Catholic by faith and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Catholic Burial Rites will be accorded on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home with Deacon John Yaquinta presiding. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. The family request that visitors wear mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

