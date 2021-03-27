Gilmer County remains unbeaten with 78-58 victory over Doddridge County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County grabbed momentum in the second quarter and never looked back as the Titans downed Doddridge County, 78-58.

They were led in scoring by 17 points from Emma Taylor, 14 from Evie Mohr and 13 from Taylor McHenry.

All-State guard Trinity Bancroft made her season debut from GCHS after battling back from a health scare earlier this year. She finished with 3 points.

Doddridge County was paced by 18 from Abby McDonough. Laurel McCombs added 14 & Abi Jo Nicholson had 11.

