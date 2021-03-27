Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 27, 2021

Today Was Warm But Cloudy, and Tonight, Rain And Gusty Winds Are Coming!
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 7 AM, March 28, 2021.
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 7 AM, March 28, 2021.
By Joseph Williams
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We were cloudy but warm, with highs in the low-70s. But tonight will be wetter, and a bit more dangerous. An intense low-pressure system is moving in, and as it does, we’ll see patches of heavy rain and gusty winds. Most of the rain, in NCWV, comes from the cold front pushing in. Some of these showers and thunderstorms could pack gusty winds well above 30 mph, which could cause issues with trees and power lines, along with unsecured objects, so be careful driving tonight and tomorrow morning, and secure outdoor objects. By the time the rain leaves, we’ll likely have seen over an inch of rain falling in some areas, which could cause slick roads and even patches of isolated flooding. By the late-afternoon, the front leaves, but owing to the low-pressure system, gusts above 30 mph will stick around for much of the day. Leftover moisture might transition over to snow showers in the mountains in the evening, as temperatures drop to the 30s. Then we head into a cool but dry Monday, with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. Our next bout of rain will come on Wednesday, with some snow showers possible on Thursday.

Tonight: The first batch of heavy rain comes in the late-evening and overnight hours, as the warm front lifts into WV. Some thunderstorms in the system could bring gusty wind. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: More heavy rain comes in the early- to late-morning hours, as the cold front pushes in. Highs will be in the 60s in the early-morning, with temperatures dropping in the afternoon. Again, gusty winds will stick around for much of the day, with some mountain snow showers also possible at night. High: 62.

Monday: Much cooler and more seasonable, but on the bright side, we’ll see sunshine. Go out and enjoy the nice weather. High: 52.

Tuesday: More clouds roll in, but on the bright side, we’ll be much warmer, with highs in the 60s. We’ll still be dry. High: 68.

