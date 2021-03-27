Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing gusts between 30 to 50 mph earlier this morning, resulting in many power outages, tonight will be nicer. The low-pressure system that brought gusty winds into WV is moving eastward, taking the winds with it. Cloud cover will break up a little tonight because of drier air moving in, so we’ll see partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 40s, colder than the past few nights, but still mild. Tomorrow afternoon, we reach into the low-70s, as southerly wind flow increases and brings warmer air into WV. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, so go out and enjoy the nice weather tomorrow. Then, more rain, which is needed because we are dry, comes tomorrow night into Sunday, as an intense cold front moves in. This cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. Thereafter, next week starts out relatively dry but cool, before more rain comes on Wednesday, with some snow possible on Thursday.

Tonight: Tonight: Much nicer night if you’re heading out, with lighter westerly winds. Skies will be partly clear, with lows in the 40s. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon, thanks to a small high-pressure system moving in. Highs will be in the low-70s. Overnight, rain comes in. High: 72.

Sunday: Rain starts pushing in as a cold front sweeps into WV. The rain sticks around until at least the early-afternoon hours, with thunderstorms mostly happening in the early-morning hours. Afterwards, temperatures start dropping. High: 64.

Monday: Much cooler than the past several days, but on the bright side, we’ll see some sunshine. High: 52.

