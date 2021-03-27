Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 26, 2021

We’re Going To See Much Quieter Weather Tonight Than This Morning, And Tomorrow Will Be Sunny, With Rain On Sunday!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing gusts between 30 to 50 mph earlier this morning, resulting in many power outages, tonight will be nicer. The low-pressure system that brought gusty winds into WV is moving eastward, taking the winds with it. Cloud cover will break up a little tonight because of drier air moving in, so we’ll see partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 40s, colder than the past few nights, but still mild. Tomorrow afternoon, we reach into the low-70s, as southerly wind flow increases and brings warmer air into WV. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, so go out and enjoy the nice weather tomorrow. Then, more rain, which is needed because we are dry, comes tomorrow night into Sunday, as an intense cold front moves in. This cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. Thereafter, next week starts out relatively dry but cool, before more rain comes on Wednesday, with some snow possible on Thursday.

Tonight: Tonight: Much nicer night if you’re heading out, with lighter westerly winds. Skies will be partly clear, with lows in the 40s. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon, thanks to a small high-pressure system moving in. Highs will be in the low-70s. Overnight, rain comes in. High: 72.

Sunday: Rain starts pushing in as a cold front sweeps into WV. The rain sticks around until at least the early-afternoon hours, with thunderstorms mostly happening in the early-morning hours. Afterwards, temperatures start dropping. High: 64.

Monday: Much cooler than the past several days, but on the bright side, we’ll see some sunshine. High: 52.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages cause some schools in Marion County to close
No Power at some Marion County Schools
Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Arrests made March 9th, 2021
Two charged in Preston County man’s murder
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the Senate chamber following a procedural vote on the...
Biden taps Gayle Manchin, Sen. Manchin’s wife, to co-chair Appalachian board
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 276, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast March 26, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast March 26, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | March 26th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 26 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 26 2021 12 PM