RCB comes back to down Liberty, 45-42

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd trailed Liberty by 12 points after three quarters of play but used a 22-7 fourth quarter to down the Mountaineers, 45-42.

Victoria Sturm & Martina Howe each had 12 points for the Flying Eagles and Carleigh Crotz added 10.

The Mountaineers were paced by 14 points from Gabby Floyd and 12 from Gracie Dodd.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday.

