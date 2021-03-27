Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort

SNOWSHOE, W.Va (WDTV) - Pocahontas County Sheriffs Department reports a potential active shooter situation happened at the Big Springs Par Mar gas station just before 6 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to Facebook posts by the Pocahontas County Homeland Security page, the suspect in the potential shooting was apprehended at around 6:30 p.m. and the stay-in-place order issued in response to the incident was lifted.

No further information was released by the Sheriff’s department Friday evening.

