Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SNOWSHOE, W.Va (WDTV) - Pocahontas County Sheriffs Department reports a potential active shooter situation happened at the Big Springs Par Mar gas station just before 6 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to Facebook posts by the Pocahontas County Homeland Security page, the suspect in the potential shooting was apprehended at around 6:30 p.m. and the stay-in-place order issued in response to the incident was lifted.
No further information was released by the Sheriff’s department Friday evening.
