West Virginia begins Big 12 play with 11-0 shutout of Kansas

Wolf: 7.1 innings, 4 hits. 2 walks and 8 strikeouts
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia (9-8) took control from the second inning and never looked back, downing Kansas (13-7) to open Big 12 play, 11-0.

Jackson Wolf pitched a dandy on the mound with 7.1 innings, 4 hits, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts of shutout baseball.

Hudson Byorick & Paul McIntosh each homered for the Mountaineers in the victory.

The two teams will meet in a double header on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

