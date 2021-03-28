Brown: Smith Transferring “Mutual Separation”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown said the departure of First Team All-American safety Tykee Smith was a “mutual separation.”

Smith announced Wednesday that he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The junior tied the team-lead with two interceptions last year and ranked second with eight tackles for loss at the spear position.

Brown said that Arizona transfer Scottie Young, could fill the vacancy left by Smith. Alonzo Addae and Jackie Matthews, Brown mentioned, could play the position as well.

