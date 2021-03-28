DHHR: 297 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths reported Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia now has seen more than 140,000 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

DHHR officials reported 297 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the current active cases to 6,128. DHHR officials have now reported 140,613 total cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

In Sunday’s report, three deaths were reported one coming from Kanawha County, one from Putnam County, and the other from Logan County. 2,634 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“As many of us are ready for COVID-19 to go away, we must realize it is still spreading in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue prevention efforts to combat this horrible virus and join with me in extending our condolences to these families.”

State officials are also reporting 487,425 first dose vaccinations have been administered. 308,348 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,568), Boone (1,734), Braxton (833), Brooke (2,060), Cabell (8,359), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,953), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,485), Hampshire (1,604), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,381), Harrison (5,115), Jackson (1,764), Jefferson (3,963), Kanawha (12,944), Lewis (1,093), Lincoln (1,351), Logan (2,930), Marion (3,896), Marshall (3,167), Mason (1,859), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,372), Mineral (2,632), Mingo (2,292), Monongalia (8,612), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,004), Nicholas (1,369), Ohio (3,813), Pendleton (659), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,701), Putnam (4,506), Raleigh (5,411), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (520), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,770), Wayne (2,737), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,158), Wirt (368), Wood (7,422), Wyoming (1,814).

