Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a post on the Fairmont Police Department Facebook page, Isaiah David Edgell has been found deceased in Harrison County.

Sources tell 5News he was found Saturday by State Police.

Edgell, who went by his middle name David, was 55 years old and had been missing since March 16th.

At the time, police said he left his friend’s home in Fairmont in his 2003 red Ford F-150. He did not show up for work the following day, and did not return to his apartment.

5News will follow this story and update you as soon as more information becomes available.

