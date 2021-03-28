Fairmont Senior Defends Big X Championship

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second year in a row, Fairmont Senior has won the Big X Wrestling Conference Championship.

The Polar Bears topped the 12-tem field totaling 183 points. Team standings and individual winners are listed below.

TEAM

1.) Fairmont Senior - 183

2.) Buckhannon-Upshur - 120.5

3.) Bridgeport - 120

4.) Lewis County - 96

5.) East Fairmont - 90.5

6.) Preston - 62

7.) North Marion - 46

8.) Lincoln - 40

9.) Grafton - 35

10.) Liberty 30.5

11.) Philip Barbour - 23

12.) Robert C. Byrd - 18.5

Individual

106 - Levi Carpenter (East Fairmont)

113 - Aiden Wilson (Buckhannon-Upshur)

120 - Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior)

126 - Hunter Spitznogle (Fairmont Senior)

132- Julius Hobbs (Buckhnnon-Upshur)

138 - Blake Boyers (East Fairmont)

145 - Breagen Pearson (Buckhannon-Upshur)

152 - Michael Kruzel (Fairmont Senior)

160 - Derek Starkey (Bridgeport)

170 - Kemo Summers (Bridgeport)

182 - Zach Anderson (Fairmont Senior)

195 - Will Kuhn (Lewis County)

220 - Ayden Bishoff (Preston)

285 - Kamar Summers (Bridgeport)

