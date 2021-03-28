Fairmont Senior Defends Big X Championship
Polar Bears totaled 183 points
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second year in a row, Fairmont Senior has won the Big X Wrestling Conference Championship.
The Polar Bears topped the 12-tem field totaling 183 points. Team standings and individual winners are listed below.
TEAM
1.) Fairmont Senior - 183
2.) Buckhannon-Upshur - 120.5
3.) Bridgeport - 120
4.) Lewis County - 96
5.) East Fairmont - 90.5
6.) Preston - 62
7.) North Marion - 46
8.) Lincoln - 40
9.) Grafton - 35
10.) Liberty 30.5
11.) Philip Barbour - 23
12.) Robert C. Byrd - 18.5
Individual
106 - Levi Carpenter (East Fairmont)
113 - Aiden Wilson (Buckhannon-Upshur)
120 - Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior)
126 - Hunter Spitznogle (Fairmont Senior)
132- Julius Hobbs (Buckhnnon-Upshur)
138 - Blake Boyers (East Fairmont)
145 - Breagen Pearson (Buckhannon-Upshur)
152 - Michael Kruzel (Fairmont Senior)
160 - Derek Starkey (Bridgeport)
170 - Kemo Summers (Bridgeport)
182 - Zach Anderson (Fairmont Senior)
195 - Will Kuhn (Lewis County)
220 - Ayden Bishoff (Preston)
285 - Kamar Summers (Bridgeport)
