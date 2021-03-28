Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw plenty of rain early this morning and afternoon, but the rain is tapering off tonight. The low-pressure system that brought rain into WV will move eastward tonight, taking the rain and gusty winds with it. Gusty winds will stick around until 2 AM in the mountain counties, so Wind Advisories will be in effect from 6 PM to 2 AM in the mountains, so make sure all outdoor items are still secured and that you’re careful driving tonight. Leftover moisture might mean a few snow flurries in the mountains, as temperatures drop to the 30s, but those should go away as drier air flows in. Tomorrow afternoon, we warm up to the 50s, leading to a nice afternoon, although it is cooler than the past few days. We then warm up to the upper-60s on Tuesday, as the high-pressure system leaves and southerly winds bring more warm air into WV. Heading into Wednesday morning, another cold front sweeps into WV, bringing rain showers in the morning and afternoon. Leftover moisture might turn into snow showers at night, as below-freezing temperatures move in from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. After that, we’ll see cooler temperatures, with mostly clear skies.

Tonight: A few leftover showers tonight, ending after midnight as drier air flows in. Otherwise, expect drier conditions, with clouds beginning to clear. Temperatures drop to freezing in some areas. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunshine sticks around for the day, as drier air flows in from the north and west. However, we will be on the cooler side, with highs in the 40s and 50s. High: 56.

Tuesday: Warmer air flows in, allowing us to rise into the 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies in the morning, with a few clouds coming in the afternoon. Go out and enjoy the nice weather. High: 75.

Wednesday: Expect cloudy skies, as a cold front brings plenty of rain showers into WV, some of which might be heavy at times. The rain tapers off in the late-evening, but a few snow showers might happen overnight. High: 60.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.