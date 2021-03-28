Morgantown Fends Off Late Bridgeport Rally, 61-54

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brooks Gage made five threes and had 15 points to lead Morgantown over Bridgeport, 61-54.

Carson Poffenberger and Alec Poland each scored 12 points for the Mohigans. Jack Bifano paced the Indians with a game-high 20 points. Jaden Haywood added 10 points for BHS.

The game was tied at 25 at the half and 41 after the third quarter. However, the Mohigans outscored the Indians 20-13 in the final quarter to secure the victory.

