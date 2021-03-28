Advertisement

No. 7 WVU Stuns No. 5 Duke, 3-2

Mountaineers improve to 9-2 overall and 2-0 this spring
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 WVU earned its most impressive win of the season Saturday upsetting No. 5 Duke, 3-2.

Lauren Segalla, Isabella Sibley and Alina Stahl all scored for the Mountaineers. Sophie Jones and Caitlyn Cosme found the back of the net for the Blue Devils.

With the victory, WVU improves to 9-2 overall and 2-0 this spring. The Mountaineers will be back in action next Saturday hosting Virginia at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
danielle lucas
Woman wrongfully accused of crime says the effect has been long lasting
Coronavirus in West Virginia
DHHR: 566 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths reported Saturday
FILE - Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los...
Osbourne off ‘The Talk’ after inquiry into racism discussion
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU Splits with Kansas Saturday to Win Big 12 Opening Series
Neal Brown
Brown: Smith Transferring “Mutual Separation”
Morgantown boys basketball
Morgantown Fends Off Late Bridgeport Rally, 61-54
Fairmont Senior wrestling
Fairmont Senior Defends Big X Championship