No. 7 WVU Stuns No. 5 Duke, 3-2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 WVU earned its most impressive win of the season Saturday upsetting No. 5 Duke, 3-2.

Lauren Segalla, Isabella Sibley and Alina Stahl all scored for the Mountaineers. Sophie Jones and Caitlyn Cosme found the back of the net for the Blue Devils.

With the victory, WVU improves to 9-2 overall and 2-0 this spring. The Mountaineers will be back in action next Saturday hosting Virginia at 3 p.m.

