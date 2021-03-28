Advertisement

Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State Police are investigating after a black pickup truck was stolen at a gas station along US Route 52.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 19 at the Paddle Creek Marathon. The vehicle was a black Chevrolet Silverado with OH tags JHG 6828.

Police recovered surveillance video from the gas station. It shows two people pulling up to the gas station in a white Dodge Avenger, which troopers say has no license plate and was reported stolen two days prior to the incident.

WATCH | Surveillance video shows moments truck is stolen

The video then shows someone get out of the white car and make their way over to the black Chevy, get in the truck, and take off from the gas station along the white Dodge.

The vehicles were last seen that Friday evening heading south on US Route 52.

Police say if you recognize either of the two people in the white Dodge Avenger, to please call the Wayne Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 272-5131.

