Ray Donald Woofter

Ray Donald Woofter
Ray Donald Woofter(Ray Donald Woofter)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Ray Donald Woofter, 82, of Jane Lew, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown.He was born in Churchville on February 15, 1939, the youngest son of the late Russell Delbert Woofter and Anna Louise Gum Woofter.On March 11, 1961, Ray married his best friend and the love of his life, Rita Mae Brown. Together Ray and Rita shared 52 spectacular years before her passing on December 26, 2013. Ray missed her dearly after her passing but they have been reunited to extend their 52 years to eternity.In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by one son, Ray D. Woofter Jr.; two sons-in-law: Mike Lazarowycz and James Dooley; four siblings: Bob Woofter, Blaine Woofter, Genevieve Holt, and Bill Woofter; and one infant brother, David Woofter.Forever cherishing their memories of Ray are four children: Robert Brown and wife, Sarah, of Weston, Nina Lazarowycz of Parma, OH, Karen Bailey of White, GA, and Tammy Dooley of Garfield Heights, OH; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Clayton Woofter of Cleveland, OH; several nieces and nephews; and one special nephew, Danny Holt of Buckhannon.Ray attended Lewis County High School before beginning employment with Ford Motor Company. He spent over 35 years as an assembly line worker before retiring. Ray loved the Lord and devoted time everyday to read his Bible. His faith was strong and he attended Haleville Union Mission Church as often as possible. In his spare time, Ray enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza and reading Western novels. He also read Reader’s Digest and the daily newspapers. While Ray was often a quiet man, once he got to know you he loved cracking jokes. His smile could light up a room and will be missed by all who knew him.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Riffle officiating. Interment will follow at Snyder Cemetery in Churchville.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ray Donald Woofter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

