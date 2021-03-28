Advertisement

WVU Splits with Kansas Saturday to Win Big 12 Opening Series

Mountaineers fell 9-2 in first game of doubleheader but won rubber match, 15-2
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball won its first Big 12 series of the year taking two of three games from Kansas.

The Mountaineers fell in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, 9-2 but came back to win the rubber match, 15-2 in seven innings. Listed below are recaps from both games.

Game 1

A four-run sixth inning sparked Kansas’ 9-2 victory over WVU in game one of the doubleheader.

Nolan Metcalf, Tom Lichty and Anthony Tulimero each went 2-for-4 in the game for the Jayhawks. Both teams had 10 hits.

Tyler Doanes paced the Mountaineers going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Adam Tulloch took the loss for WVU allowing four earned runs through 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts.

Game 2

WVU bounced back in the series rubber match, 15-2 in seven innings.

Paul McIntosh blasted his second home run of the series and third of the season in the second inning to spark a six-run frame. The Mountaineers added five more runs in the fourth inning.

Matt McCormick and Vince Ippoliti also had two hits each. Carlson Reed recorded the win allowing two earned runs in three innings out of the bullpen.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 10-9 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action Thursday to open a three-game series at Oklahoma State. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla.

