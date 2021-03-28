Advertisement

Zenergy Cycling in Morgantown take some of their bikes outside

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Zenergy Cycling located at Suncrest Towne Center in Morgantown was giving their patrons a unique cycling experience.

COVID-19 has made it more difficult for recreation facilities to safely hold their exercise classes.

Zenergy decided to create an outdoor cycling class to involve more people and be able to social distance.

Their landlords at Suncrest Towne Center let them put a tent in the parking lot behind Pies & Pints where they were keeping some of their exercise bikes.

Owner of the Morgantown studio, Nick Staples said, the employees at Zenergy were glad to be able to offer an outdoor option.

Staples said the outdoor studio allowed them to double their bike size. He added that their cycling classes were different from a traditional class.

“It’s more of a spirituality, mind, body movement type of thing where we really connect with the music so every single class is to the beat of the music,” he added.

Zenergy Cycling offered classes every day of the week. Staples said, people could pre-register for classes on their website.

