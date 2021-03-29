Active COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia after steady decline

W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases have increased. This trend beginning in mid-March after a steady decline began to take place back in January.

“What’s really worrisome is we’re not exactly sure why but I have two theories,” Dr. Kathryn Moffett, a pediatric infectious disease specialist for WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and pediatric professor said.

Dr. Moffett claims those 2 theories to be one, related to the new variants being seen and two, many believing that the pandemic is close to the end.

“We can’t let our guard down,” she said. “The handwashing, the mask wearing, the social distancing is still important. We can’t give up on this because we are seeing an uptick.”

“West Virginia is one of I believe 30 states where there’s an increase in covid cases,” Dr. Moffett said.

As of right now there are over 6,200 active cases. This is the most since March 5, when cases were decreasing, and the most it’s increased since early November.

Dr. Moffett said hospitalizations are manageable right now, but in order to keep it that way, she said people should really begin to consider getting the vaccine.

“I think we all should look at this and say, ‘wow this is incredible and a good way to protect us all,’ and anyone who’s over the age of 16, now is the opportunity in West Virginia to be vaccinated,” Dr. Moffett said.

Also, with the warmer weather approaching and the chances of gatherings increasing with upcoming holidays, Dr. Moffett said we have to do all we can to truly make it to the finish line and out of this pandemic.

