Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 29th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be clear and dry, but temperatures only rise into the low 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine, but the chilly breeze will keep our temperatures low. Headed into Tuesday morning, we will drop into the 30s, but by the afternoon, we should hit a high around 70 degrees. We will see dry and clear skies for the day, with plenty of sunshine in the morning and a couple of clouds in the afternoon. However, our weather for the week takes a big turn headed into Wednesday, since rain begins very early in the morning and continues throughout the entire day. Our temperatures will reach the mid-50s in the afternoon, but headed into Thursday morning, they drop below freezing. So, any of the residual rainfall from Wednesday could turn to snow very early Thursday morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Then, our temperatures on Thursday only reach into the mid-30s, and then drop into the low twenties early Friday morning. Friday will be dry but cold, and we will see afternoon highs in the low to mid forties. By the weekend though, temperatures begin to improve again, reaching the mid-fifties on Saturday afternoon.

Today: Sunny and dry but cold. High: 56.

Tonight: Temperatures drop into the mid 30s, but we stay dry. Low: 36.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm, our best day of the week. High: 75.

Wednesday: A rainy day, temperatures are headed down. High: 60.

