Advertisement

Preston’s Bishoff Secures First Big X Wrestling Crown

Alderson Broaddus football commit won 220-pound title
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston senior wrestler Ayden Bishoff earned his first Big X wrestling championship winning the 220-pound weight class Saturday in front of his home crowd.

The Alderson Broaddus football commit defeated Buckhannon-Upshur’s Alex Bennett, 3-1 in an overtime thriller. Bishoff was an all-state honorable mention selection for the Knights in each of the past two seasons on offensive and defensive line.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Suzanna Kay Fowler
Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Fairmont State football
Fairmont State Opts Out of Spring MEC Football Season
East Fairmont athletics
East Fairmont Winter and Spring Sports Remain Paused Due to COVID-19
A'Riana Gray
WVU Signs Xavier Grad Transfer Forward Gray
Kemo (left) and Kamar Summers (right)
Bridgeport’s Summers Brothers Win First Big X Conference Titles