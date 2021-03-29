Preston’s Bishoff Secures First Big X Wrestling Crown

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston senior wrestler Ayden Bishoff earned his first Big X wrestling championship winning the 220-pound weight class Saturday in front of his home crowd.

The Alderson Broaddus football commit defeated Buckhannon-Upshur’s Alex Bennett, 3-1 in an overtime thriller. Bishoff was an all-state honorable mention selection for the Knights in each of the past two seasons on offensive and defensive line.

