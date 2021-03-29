Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Summers Brothers Win First Big X Conference Titles

Kemo (170) and Kamar (285)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Summers brothers both made history Saturday winning their first-ever Big X Conference wrestling titles.

Senior Kemo Summers reigned supreme at 170. He defeated Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott, 5-0.

Sophomore Kamar Summers earned the crown at 285. He pinned Lewis County’s Julius Church.

Their performance helped Bridgeport earn a third place finish as a team with 120 points.

