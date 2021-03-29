Bridgeport’s Summers Brothers Win First Big X Conference Titles

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Summers brothers both made history Saturday winning their first-ever Big X Conference wrestling titles.

Senior Kemo Summers reigned supreme at 170. He defeated Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott, 5-0.

Sophomore Kamar Summers earned the crown at 285. He pinned Lewis County’s Julius Church.

Their performance helped Bridgeport earn a third place finish as a team with 120 points.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.