BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Dale T. Dodd, 89, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born in Wendel, WV on September 26, 1931, a son of the late Granger and Frances Edna Wagner Dodd. He was married to Elizabeth Ilene Cassell Dodd on July 24, 1966, who preceded him in death on March 17, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Lynn Booth and her husband Steve of Greenacres, FL and Lisa Dodd McGee of Lexington, KY; two step-children, William Ellis Colvin and his wife Jeanne of Seattle, WA and Sharon Ilene Kellogg of Palm Desert CA, two grandchildren, Cindy Carnahan of Royal Beach, FL and Adam Brown of West Palm Beach, FL; two great grandchildren, Justin Hedges and Bryan Carnahan; one great-great granddaughter, Sutton Rose Carnahan; two step grandchildren, Michael Colvin and David Colvin of Seattle, WA; four step-great grandchildren; and one sister, Phyllis Lancaster of Grafton. He was also preceded in death by one infant brother, Alden Leo Dodd and one sister, Patricia Ann Butcher. Mr. Dodd was retired from the United States Coast Guard with 22 years of service, and later was an apprentice with Union Electric Company. He enjoyed gardening and hunting, and was a life-long member of the Grand Lodge of Iowa AF&AM. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Dodd will be cremated. A graveside service will be held in the WV National Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.