Daughter’s of the American Revolution commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Morgantown community came together to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

Former President Donald Trump signed a proclamation in 2017 honoring March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day. The Woodburn and Colonel Morgan Morgan chapters of the National Society Daughter’s of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution put together a ceremony to honor and remember West Virginia Vietnam veterans.

Cindie Harper, Regent of the Woodburn Chapter, said that many Vietnam Veterans were not shown gratitude when they returned home from war.

“Not only did they not receive a thank you. Often times they got spit on and called many names. They were treated very disrespectfully,” she added.

Harper became interested in showing her appreciation to Vietnam Veterans because of her father. Larry C. Harper was a Vietnam War veteran that passed away at age 52 to Agent Orange related cancer. She said her father taught her from a young age to respect and thank all veterans.

The Daughter’s of the American Revolution honored local Vietnam Veterans with a pin and certificate to thank them for their service. Three wreaths were also presented during the ceremony.

Harper said she was grateful to give veterans the proper thank you that she felt her father never got.

