Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Salem woman has been charged with child abuse after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter.

On March 7, Suzanna Kay Fowler, “did inflict a physical injury” to her 5-year-old daughter, according to the criminal complaint.

Fowler’s daughter went to school the following day “with an obvious bite mark on her right cheek,” the complaint says. Officials say this injury was sustained while being disciplined by Fowler.

Fowler is being held at North Central regional Jail on a $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.