East Fairmont Winter and Spring Sports Remain Paused Due to COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont winter and spring sports will remain paused until April 6 due to COVID-19 protocols.

This is according to the school’s athletic director James Beckman. EFHS will be on remote learning until April 6 as well.

The boys basketball team has been sidelined since March 11th. The girls team is currently in a 10-day quarantine for the second time this year and was set to return to action Wednesday.

The Bees’ wrestling and swimming teams participated in the Big X Championships this past weekend.

