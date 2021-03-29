East Fairmont Winter and Spring Sports Remain Paused Due to COVID-19
Teams will be able to return on April 6th
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont winter and spring sports will remain paused until April 6 due to COVID-19 protocols.
This is according to the school’s athletic director James Beckman. EFHS will be on remote learning until April 6 as well.
The boys basketball team has been sidelined since March 11th. The girls team is currently in a 10-day quarantine for the second time this year and was set to return to action Wednesday.
The Bees’ wrestling and swimming teams participated in the Big X Championships this past weekend.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.