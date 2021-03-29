Advertisement

Fairmont State Opts Out of Spring MEC Football Season

Fighting Falcons will begin preparations for the fall season
Fairmont State football
Fairmont State football(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football has opted out of the spring Mountain East Conference football season due to COVID-19.

“Despite the countless hours spent by our university, conference and athletics administration and coaching staff to provide a spring season for our football student-athletes, we feel that the health and safety of our student-athletes are of prime importance,” said Greg Bamberger, Fairmont State University Director of Athletics. “Following a pause in our football program due to COVID-19 protocols, asking a team to return to practice and return to ‘playing shape’ for a Division II football game in just five days is unfair to our student-athletes.”

The first three games of the Fighting Falcons’ season were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. FSU was scheduled to host Alderson Broaddus this Saturday and play at Frostburg State next week, however, those games were cancelled as well.

The team will continue spring practice in preparation for the fall football season. The MEC spring football season started on March 11 with teams playing five regular season games followed by a league championship game set for mid April.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Suzanna Kay Fowler
Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

East Fairmont athletics
East Fairmont Winter and Spring Sports Remain Paused Due to COVID-19
A'Riana Gray
WVU Signs Xavier Grad Transfer Forward Gray
Ayden Bishoff
Preston’s Bishoff Secures First Big X Wrestling Crown
Kemo (left) and Kamar Summers (right)
Bridgeport’s Summers Brothers Win First Big X Conference Titles