Fairmont State Opts Out of Spring MEC Football Season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football has opted out of the spring Mountain East Conference football season due to COVID-19.

“Despite the countless hours spent by our university, conference and athletics administration and coaching staff to provide a spring season for our football student-athletes, we feel that the health and safety of our student-athletes are of prime importance,” said Greg Bamberger, Fairmont State University Director of Athletics. “Following a pause in our football program due to COVID-19 protocols, asking a team to return to practice and return to ‘playing shape’ for a Division II football game in just five days is unfair to our student-athletes.”

The first three games of the Fighting Falcons’ season were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. FSU was scheduled to host Alderson Broaddus this Saturday and play at Frostburg State next week, however, those games were cancelled as well.

The team will continue spring practice in preparation for the fall football season. The MEC spring football season started on March 11 with teams playing five regular season games followed by a league championship game set for mid April.

