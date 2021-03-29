Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Salem Correctional Center

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Salem Correctional Center.

A dryer caught fire at the facility, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Office. The 911 call came in just after 10 am on Monday.

Nutter Fort Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Salem Fire Department responded to the scene. Crews are still on scene.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.