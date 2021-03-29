Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Salem Correctional Center

Structure Fire generic
Structure Fire generic(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Salem Correctional Center.

A dryer caught fire at the facility, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Office. The 911 call came in just after 10 am on Monday.

Nutter Fort Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Salem Fire Department responded to the scene. Crews are still on scene.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
First purple martins of the year spotted in West Virginia

Latest News

This year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that bans discrimination on the basis of...
West Virginia city eyes Black hair non-discrimination bill
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 378 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va.
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks