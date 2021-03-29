Advertisement

From Nashville to Glenville: Radio Disc Jockey Eddie Stubbs brings country music archives

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County residents got a chance to witness the arrival of some special archives all the way from Nashville, Tennessee!

Glenville State College will now be home to some items from American Radio Disc Jockey Eddie Stubbs. Best known for his promotion of country music, Stubbs himself brought his collection that includes CDs, records, posters and sheet music.

President of Glenville State College Dr. Mark Manchin says it’s great to bring something of this magnitude to the college.

“One of the major components of our Appalachian studies program is the bluegrass music and that’s integral to West Virginia,” said Dr. Manchin. “Much of it started here and it still thrives here so we’re excited.”

The collection is on display at the Bluegrass Education Center and is open to the public.

