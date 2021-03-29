Group rides horses through Ritchie County McDonald’s drive through

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One of our viewers shared an interesting sight that she saw over the weekend.

These folks were not horsing around Saturday in Ritchie County.

This group pulled up, or I guess rode up, to this McDonald’s drive-thru on horses!

A viewer tells us she took these pictures at the Ellenboro McDonald’s located on West Washington Street right by the North Bend Rail Trail.

It’s being widely shared on Facebook, so we thought we would share it with you.

