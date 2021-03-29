Advertisement

Health officials report 378 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 378 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 140,991.

487,929 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 308,504 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,638.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 93-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another.”

DHHR officials said 6,252 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,598), Boone (1,736), Braxton (835), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,367), Calhoun (242), Clay (389), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,974), Gilmer (729), Grant (1,166), Greenbrier (2,487), Hampshire (1,605), Hancock (2,629), Hardy (1,383), Harrison (5,135), Jackson (1,769), Jefferson (3,991), Kanawha (13,008), Lewis (1,097), Lincoln (1,353), Logan (2,933), Marion (3,914), Marshall (3,168), Mason (1,865), McDowell (1,410), Mercer (4,382), Mineral (2,635), Mingo (2,298), Monongalia (8,628), Monroe (1,014), Morgan (1,005), Nicholas (1,377), Ohio (3,822), Pendleton (661), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,708), Putnam (4,525), Raleigh (5,442), Randolph (2,455), Ritchie (639), Roane (522), Summers (724), Taylor (1,145), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,776), Wayne (2,740), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,162), Wirt (368), Wood (7,427), Wyoming (1,818).

