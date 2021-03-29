Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 29, 2021

Don’t put your winter jackets away just yet!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Even though it’s a bit chilly out there, it turned out to be a beautiful day. High temperatures reaching to about 54F, about 4 degrees above average. Expect to stay mostly clear through tonight and into tomorrow as well. But a big jump in temperature with an expected high of 73F. After tomorrow, things do change with a front moving towards us and an area of low pressure developing over the Ohio Valley. That means showers and a possible thunderstorm or two on Wednesday. Pretty much a wet day from start to finish. But once that area of low pressure moves east of us, then we’ll be pulling in air from the north, cooler air, and any precipitation will change over to a wintry mix and then snow. Morning temperatures on Thursday will dive down to about 30F. Expect anywhere to about an inch of snow here in the lowlands to possibly up to 5 inches in the mountains. Hopefully, snow will taper off by early Thursday afternoon. After that, Friday will be a chilly day with a start in the morning in the low 20′s! I hope you didn’t put away our winter jacket yet. But as of right now the weekend is looking nice, low 60′s on Saturday and high 60′s on Easter Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer: High 73

Wednesday: Showers: High: 60

Thursday: Morning snow, then mostly cloudy: High: 35

