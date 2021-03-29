Mom and pop shop day: Glenville Nutrition

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is National Mom and Pop Shop Day and Gilmer County’s Glenville Nutrition is taking the area by storm.

The shop opened this past year and offers somewhere residents can go for a healthy shakes and teas for the community. Tricia Ann Carpenter and co-owner Marissa Staples tell 5 News they even work with other local businesses in the county.

“We fully support local businesses that’s why we do business of the week where actually this week is hardman’s and anybody who works there gets a special treat when they come in,” said Carpenter.

The pair hope to start fitness classes and game night in the future.

