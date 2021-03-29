Advertisement

Mom and pop shop day: Glenville Nutrition

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is National Mom and Pop Shop Day and Gilmer County’s Glenville Nutrition is taking the area by storm.

The shop opened this past year and offers somewhere residents can go for a healthy shakes and teas for the community. Tricia Ann Carpenter and co-owner Marissa Staples tell 5 News they even work with other local businesses in the county.

“We fully support local businesses that’s why we do business of the week where actually this week is hardman’s and anybody who works there gets a special treat when they come in,” said Carpenter.

The pair hope to start fitness classes and game night in the future.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Suzanna Kay Fowler
Doddridge County woman charged after allegedly biting her 5-year-old daughter
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia after steady decline
Active COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia after steady decline
Group rides horses through Ritchie County McDonald’s drive through
Group rides horses through Ritchie County McDonald’s drive through
Group rides horses through Ritchie County McDonald’s drive through
Group rides horses through Ritchie County McDonald's drive through
Mom and pop shop day: Glenville Nutrition
Mom and pop shop day: Glenville Nutrition