Ronnie Milsap concert in Clarksburg rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ronnie Milsap concert on April 24 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is being rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The newly rescheduled date will be on Friday, October 22 at 7:30 pm. All tickets to the event will be honored.

Even with Governor Justice’s recent allowing of indoor live music in the state of West Virginia, the demand of this event does not meet the current occupancy and social-distancing restrictions in place, according to staff at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Ronnie Milsap has six Grammys, forty #1 hits, five decades of charted hits, and epic titles such as CMA Entertainer of the Year and four Album of the Year Awards.

You can still get your tickets to see Ronnie Milsap! Go online anytime at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or purchase tickets over the phone by calling (855)-773-6283 on Monday through Friday, 10am – 11pm.

