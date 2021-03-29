Advertisement

Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll have surgery for prostate cancer

Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week...
Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.

“I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” the Republican said in a statement.

He said the cancer was detected relatively early.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he wrote. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
First purple martins of the year spotted in West Virginia

Latest News

This year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that bans discrimination on the basis of...
West Virginia city eyes Black hair non-discrimination bill
Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer are deciding whether they want to form a...
EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner...
Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended