Advertisement

West Virginia city eyes Black hair non-discrimination bill

This year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that bans discrimination on the basis of...
This year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that bans discrimination on the basis of hair texture, type or style. That law goes into effect on July 1.(NBC12)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The city of Beckley is poised to join Morgantown and Charleston in passing a local ordinance to protect Black West Virginians from discrimination based on how they choose to wear their hair.

Tarsha Bolt is a member of the Beckley Human Rights Commission who has been pushing for protection in the state Legislature since 2019 after her son was told to remove his dreadlocks in order to play basketball at Woodrow Wilson High School, The Register-Herald reported.

His hair conformed to U.S. Army policy when he wore the dreadlocks for his Junior Reserves Officers Training Course, but was a violation of the basketball teams’ standard. When the boy removed his dreadlocks to play basketball, his hair no longer met the JROTC standard, Bolt said.

While that larger bill has stalled, the local Human Rights Commission is recommending the city pass its own ordinance to protect its roughly 4,000 Black residents from discrimination based on hair textures and hairstyles.

A majority of city council members told the paper they support the proposal.

“I want everyone to feel welcome in the city of Beckley, regardless of the texture of their hair,” councilwoman-at-large Sherrie Hunter said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont Police say David Edgell found deceased
Fairmont Police: Missing Preston County man found deceased
Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Stay-in-place order lifted after potential active shooter situation near Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
First purple martins of the year spotted in West Virginia

Latest News

Structure Fire generic
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Salem Correctional Center
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 378 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va.
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks
Young Progressive Women’s Association “egg” two Clarksburg parks