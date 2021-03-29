Advertisement

W.Va. House passes income tax bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill that aims to reduce the state’s personal income tax rates passed the West Virginia House Monday morning.

The bill received 77 yeas and 23 nays.

House Bill 3300 would cut the state’s income tax over time and uses revenue growth to offset the budget difference.

The plan would not increase the sales tax or create any new taxes, as the Governor’s original plan would, but it is expected to take more than a decade to completely eliminate the income tax, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

Gov. Jim Justice has been holding virtual town halls and recently held a meeting with West Virginia business leaders on the plan to repeal the state income tax.

